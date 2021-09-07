TRI CITY — The South Umpqua volleyball team lost to Creswell in four sets in a nonleague match on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.
Amaya Slay finished with 14 digs, six kills and two aces for the Lancers (1-2). Grace Johnson contributed seven kills, Raiya Estupinian had 16 digs, three kills and two aces, and setter Saebrah Rogers added 17 assists and six digs.
"We're pretty young and have a lot of newcomers. Once we get more practice time under us, we're going to get better," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said.
South Umpqua is scheduled to host Phoenix Thursday in a nonleague match.
