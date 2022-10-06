Creswell beats Sutherlin in three in nonleague match TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Author email Oct 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — In a matchup of Bulldogs, the Sutherlin volleyball team lost to Creswell in a nonleague match on Wednesday night at the Dog Pound.Scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-23.Haley Saunders finished with 16 digs and six kills, while freshman Allison Waechter added six kills for Sutherlin (3-14 overall, 2-4 Far West League).Sutherlin will host Rogue River Thursday. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man cited after falling asleep atop canvas tent Ghosts of Roseburg brought to life during new tour This Week in Obituaries Downtown parking debate continues to spin in Roseburg Death Notices for September 30, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News With the band Deadline approaching for registering to vote Rogue defeats Riverhawks in four in South Region volleyball South Umpqua girls whip Rogue River, 11-3 South Umpqua, Gold Beach boys battle to 2-2 draw
