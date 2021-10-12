DRAIN — North Douglas lost for the just the second time this season, falling to Class 3A Creswell in straight sets on Tuesday in a nonleague prep volleyball match.
Scores were 26-24, 25-23, 25-22.
The Bulldogs (12-5 overall) were ranked No. 6 in the Oct. 1 OSAA 3A coaches poll. The Warriors (17-2) were No. 3 in 1A.
Halli Vaughn had 12 kills and Brooke McHaffie added nine kills for North Douglas. Cydni Dill chipped in four kills and four aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.