Crosshill Christian beats Camas Valley in nonleague match

Sep 9, 2022

CAMAS VALLEY — Crosshill Christian of Turner defeated Camas Valley in straight sets in a nonleague volleyball match on Friday night.

Scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-18.

Ashlee Thompson had 15 digs and two service aces, while Paige Liles added 11 digs, two kills and two aces for the Hornets (0-4, 0-1 Skyline League).

"I'm very happy with how we played tonight," C.V. coach Tresta Payne said. "Crosshill is tall and strong, and our defense did a good job picking up their balls and staying in the match."

The Hornets travel to Powers Tuesday for a Skyline match.
