The North Douglas High School volleyball team was on the brink of winning its second consecutive Class 1A state championship on Saturday evening.
The seventh-seeded Warriors had No. 1 Damascus Christian on the ropes after winning the first two sets in the title match at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
But North Douglas couldn’t finish the deal. The Eagles (36-0) rallied to win the last three sets and finished the season undefeated. Scores were 17-25, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-8.
Brooklyn Williams recorded a double-triple for North Douglas with 11 kills, 12 assists and 15 digs. Makayla Murphy posted a double-double with 11 kills and 15 assists, Brooke McHaffie had 14 kills, Lailah Ward made 15 digs and Audri Ward added 10 assists.
Sierra Hale finished with 15 kills, 20 assists and 16 digs for Damascus. Abbigayle Bailey had 11 kills, 15 assists and 17 digs.
Murphy was selected to the all-tournament first team, while McHaffie and Williams made the second team.
The Warriors (25-11) opened the tournament Friday with a 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory over No. 2 Crane in the quarterfinals. N.D. rallied from a 9-4 deficit in the fifth set.
Murphy finished with a double-double for North Douglas, getting 13 kills, 21 assists and four aces. McHaffie had 14 kills and two blocks, Williams contributed seven kills, 12 assists and two aces and Savannah Harkins added 10 kills.
“We got off to a slow start and didn’t play very well, but it was probably the most gutty performance we’ve had,” North Douglas coach Emily Reed said.
The Warriors stepped it up in the semifinals, defeating No. 3 St. Paul 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19. Reed called it her team’s best all-around match of the season.
“It was night and day from the Crane match,” the coach said. “We had energy and played to our potential, and St. Paul made a bunch of hitting errors.”
Murphy posted a double-double with 14 kills and 15 assists. Audri Ward had six aces, four digs and three kills, McHaffie chipped in seven kills and two blocks, Williams contributed eight kills, 12 assists and two blocks and Harkins had six kills.
North Douglas will lose six seniors: Murphy, Lailah Ward, Harkins, Williams, Asia Ward and Audri Ward.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
