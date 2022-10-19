DAYS CREEK — The season continues for the Days Creek Wolves following a win over the Elkton Elks in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball playoff match Wednesday night.
Scores 25-18, 25-3, 25-22.
Riley Crume had 12 assists, six digs and four kills for the Wolves (14-7 overall). Liz Leodoro contributed 12 digs and nine aces, Bailey Stufflebeam chipped in six kills and four aces, Lyris Berlingeri had five kills and five digs, and Natalie Harris added six aces and four digs in the victory. Harris served 22 straight points in the second set.
"It was a big team effort," Days Creek coach Rachel Matchett said. "Everybody contributed."
Angel Wilkins had five blocks and four kills for the Elks (8-10), who saw their season end. Jasman Brar chipped in three blocks and two kills, Meleka Byle contributed nine digs and two aces, and Camille Peters had five digs and three kills.
"We weren't all on tonight," Elkton coach Sierra Miller said. "But I'm very proud of the season, I think they exceeded expectations. They were a totally different team by the end of this season."
The Wolves will play Umpqua Valley Christian at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the district tournament at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace in Coos Bay. North Douglas and Myrtle Point meet at 10 a.m., with the winners playing for the title at 1 p.m.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
