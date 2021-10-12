ELKTON — Days Creek defeated Elkton in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Tuesday at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-14.
Bailey Stufflebeam led the Wolves (13-5, 10-2 Skyline North) with 10 kills. McKenzie Park had eight kills, Fionna Ketchem made eight digs, and Kate Clifton and Riley Crume each added 11 assists.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (4-12, 4-9 North).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.