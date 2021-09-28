DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves picked up a Skyline League volleyball win over the Yoncalla Eagles in four sets on Tuesday.
Scores were 26-24, 25-19, 27-29, 25-19.
Lyris Berlingeri had seven kills and five aces for the Wolves (7-4, 5-2 Skyline North). Riley Crume contributed 11 assists and four aces, and Fionna Ketchem chipped in five aces.
Nichole Noffsinger finished with 13 kills and four aces for the Eagles (4-8, 3-4 North). Alison Van Loon had eight kills, nine assists and two aces, and Emalie Sprinkle chipped in four aces and two kills.
Days Creek will host Powers and Yoncalla will travel to New Hope Christian Thursday.
