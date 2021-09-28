DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves picked up a Skyline League volleyball win over the Yoncalla Eagles in four sets on Tuesday.

Scores were 26-24, 25-19, 27-29, 25-19.

Lyris Berlingeri had seven kills and five aces for the Wolves (7-4, 5-2 Skyline North). Riley Crume contributed 11 assists and four aces, and Fionna Ketchem chipped in five aces.

Nichole Noffsinger finished with 13 kills and four aces for the Eagles (4-8, 3-4 North). Alison Van Loon had eight kills, nine assists and two aces, and Emalie Sprinkle chipped in four aces and two kills.

Days Creek will host Powers and Yoncalla will travel to New Hope Christian Thursday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.