DAYS CREEK — Beating the Days Creek volleyball team twice over a week is a tall order.
Umpqua Valley Christian came close, but couldn't pull it off on Tuesday night.
The Wolves avenged a loss to the Monarchs with a victory in five sets in a Skyline League match. Scores were 25-16, 25-23, 8-25, 22-25, 15-12.
Days Creek (5-2, 4-2 Skyline North) entered the match ranked No. 5 in the OSAA Class 1A coaches poll and UVC (4-1, 4-1) was No. 10.
"It was a long night of volleyball. We knew it would be a battle after our loss to them on Thursday," D.C. coach Rachel Matchett said. "I was really proud of my girls, they never gave up and just kept pushing. Bailey (Stufflebeam) and McKenzie (Park) had big jobs to do tonight ... they were much more involved in the offense and defense and it really showed."
Stufflebeam finished with nine kills and three blocks, and Park contributed five kills and three blocks. Shandiin Newton had 21 assists, Fiona Ketchum made 15 digs and Lizzy Leodoro had four aces in the win.
Tylie Bendele and Alannah Thennes each had 11 kills for the Monarchs. Amy Pappas chipped in 17 assists, Sydney Smith made 22 digs and Zoey Pappas added eight blocks.
UVC is scheduled to host league-leading North Douglas Thursday. Days Creek will play a nonleague match at North Clackamas Christian Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.