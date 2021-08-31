GRANTS PASS — Days Creek defeated New Hope Christian in straight sets on Tuesday in its Skyline League volleyball opener.
Scores were 25-16, 25-23, 25-13.
Bailey Stufflebeam had six kills and two blocks for the Wolves (1-1, 1-0 Skyline). Shandiin Newton made 16 assists and Lyris Berlingeri contributed four aces.
D.C. will host Elkton and Glendale on Thursday in league matches.
