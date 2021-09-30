DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves defeated the Powers Cruisers in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.
Bailey Stufflebeam finished with 13 kills for the Wolves (8-4, 6-2 Skyline North). Sophomore Riley Crume added 11 assists and three aces.
Days Creek will play Camas Valley and Yoncalla in Yoncalla Saturday.
