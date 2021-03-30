MEDFORD — The Days Creek volleyball team handed Rogue Valley Adventist a loss in four sets on Monday night.
Scores were 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25.
Ashtyn Slater finished with 22 kills, 10 digs and five aces for the Wolves (10-2). Megan Kruzic chipped in 31 assists, eight digs and six aces, Bailey Stufflebeam contributed 11 kills and Fiona Ketchum made 16 digs.
"Our seniors were solid for us all the way around," D.C. coach Gloria Kruzic said. "Rogue Valley hit well and passed well."
