Days Creek falls to No. 1 Damascus Christian in 1A playoff match TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Oct 29, 2022 DAMASCUS — The top-seeded Damascus Christian Eagles handed the No. 17 Days Creek Wolves a loss in straight sets on Saturday in a Class 1A volleyball second-round playoff match.Scores were 25-10, 25-10, 25-9.The Wolves end their season with a 15-9 record. No individual statistics were available."My girls played hard tonight. If we had to go down, I'm glad it was to a solid team like Damascus," D.C. coach Rachel Matchett said.The coach praised the leadership of the senior captains, Bailey Stufflebeam and Liz Leodoro.Damascus Christian will play No. 8 Umpqua Valley Christian at 8 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
