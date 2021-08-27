MEDFORD — The Days Creek volleyball team opened its 2021 fall season on Thursday with a nonleague loss to Rogue Valley Adventist in straight sets.
Scores were 25-14, 25-20, 25-23.
"It was rough. It took us a little while to get going," Days Creek first-year coach Rachel Matchett said.
Shandiin Newton led the Wolves with 17 assists. Fiona Ketchum made seven digs and Bailey Stufflebeam had seven kills.
Emma Bischoff had 11 kills and five blocks for the Red Tail Hawks.
Days Creek lost all-league players Ashtyn Slater and Megan Kruzic to graduation.
"It's a rebuilding year for us," Matchett said.
The Wolves open Skyline League play Tuesday in Grants Pass against New Hope Christian.
