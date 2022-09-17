Days Creek gets nonleague wins over Chiloquin, Crosshill Christian TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 17, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek volleyball team posted a pair of nonleague wins over Chiloquin and Crosshill Christian in straight sets on Saturday at home.The Wolves (5-5, 2-1 Skyline League) defeated the Panthers 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 and beat the Eagles of Turner 25-8, 25-10, 25-23.Bailey Stufflebeam finished with 10 kills against Chiloquin. McKenzie Park had eight kills and Riley Crume added 23 assists.Stufflebeam and Park each collected six kills versus Crosshill. Crume made 16 assists and Liz Leodoro contributed seven digs.Days Creek travels to Myrtle Point Tuesday for a league match. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Days Creek Volleyball Team Kill Assist Sport Bailey Stufflebeam Dig Liz Leodoro Pair Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston boy severely injured in crash, airlifted to Portland hospital MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Uriah Carleton faces manslaughter, DUII charges in connection to three deaths Naked man arrested after entering Roseburg building, pleasuring self More than 100 people join civil lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products for Mill Fire losses TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elkton wins nonleague matches against Creswell JV, Riddle Oakland drops Valley Coast matches to Oakridge, Lowell Days Creek gets nonleague wins over Chiloquin, Crosshill Christian Roseburg cross country teams fare well at Northwest Classic RIverhawks go 2-2 at Mt. Hood Crossover volleyball tournament
