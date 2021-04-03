ELKTON — The Days Creek volleyball team gave North Douglas its first loss of the season on Friday, sweeping the Warriors.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-15, 25-23.
Ashtyn Slater had 19 kills and nine digs for the Wolves (11-2). Megan Kruzic contributed 21 assists, Fiona Ketchum chipped in 11 digs and 24 service receptions and Lizzy Leodoro added six aces.
The Warriors (10-1) didn't provide any individual statistics.
