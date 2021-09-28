DAYS CREEK — Oakland pushed Days Creek to the limit on Monday, but the Wolves hung on for a victory in five sets in a nonleague prep volleyball match.
Scores were 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13.
"It was a good match," D.C. coach Rachel Matchett said. "We have to cut down on our unforced errors, but had some girls step up tonight."
Sophomore Lyris Berlingeri finished with 15 kills and five aces for the Class 1A Wolves (6-4 overall). Bailey Stufflebeam had 15 kills and four aces, Lizzy Leodoro contributed seven aces, Kate Clifton made 16 assists and sophomore Riley Crume added 12 assists.
"Lyris played her best match," Matchett said.
The 2A Oakers (1-10) got four kills, six blocks and eight aces from Maya Mason. Rylee Williamson had 13 assists and Veronica Sigl made 14 digs.
"One of our best matches. I'm proud of the girls, they fought hard," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "There were some great rallies."
Days Creek will host Yoncalla and Regis will visit Oakland Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.