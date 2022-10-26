MARCOLA — After dropping the first set of their Class 1A volleyball state playoff match, the Days Creek Wolves rallied to win the final three sets to dispatch the host Mohawk Mustangs Wednesday night.
Mohawk, the No 16 seed in the 32-team playoff bracket, won the first set 25-17, but the 17th-seeded Wolves rallied to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 to reach the round of 16.
"It was just back-and-forth all night," Wolves coach Rachel Matchett said. "I was proud of the girls. They hung tough, just kept chipping away all night."
The Wolves, who finished third in the Skyline League after the league tournament, join league champion North Douglas and runner-up Umpqua Valley Christian in Saturday's second round.
"We walked in feeling confident, but it's hard to win on the road," Matchett said. "Both crowds were intense. The atmosphere was a lot of fun."
Bailey Stufflebeam led Days Creek's attack with 11 kills while also recording three service aces. McKenzie Park had eight kills, Lyris Berlingeri had seven kills and 11 digs, and Liz Leodoro finished with six kills, 11 digs and three aces. Riley Crume also had a solid all-around night with 21 assists, six digs and four aces.
Days Creek now travels to face No. 1-seeded Damascus Christian (32-0) Saturday.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
