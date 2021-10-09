DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek volleyball team defeated Lost River and lost to St. Paul in nonleague matches on Saturday.
The Wolves (12-5 overall) beat the Raiders 25-17, 25-10, 25-23 and fell 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 to the Buckaroos.
Bailey Stufflebeam had nine kills and Fionna Ketchem made 15 digs against Lost River. Liz Leodoro contributed eight aces and four digs, while Riley Crume chipped in 13 assists.
Kate Clifton had nine assists versus St. Paul. Stufflebeam contributed five kills, Leodoro made eight digs, Lyris Berlingeri had seven digs and Crume added four aces.
Days Creek is scheduled to travel to Elkton Tuesday for a Skyline League match.
