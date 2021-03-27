ELKTON — The Days Creek volleyball team swept past Camas Valley in prep volleyball on Friday at the Elkton outdoor court.
Scores were 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.
Bailey Stufflebeam led the Wolves (8-2) with seven kills and six digs. Ashtyn Slater had 11 kills and five digs, and Megan Kruzic chipped in 23 assists.
"Sometimes the stats don't show it, but Bailey really carried us today," D.C. coach Gloria Kruzic said.
The Hornets (2-2) didn't provide any statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.