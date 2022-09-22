Days Creek sweeps Elkton, improves to 4-1 in Skyline DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Sep 22, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves made quick work of visiting Elkton, sweeping the Elks 25-15, 25-6, 25-15 in a Class 1A Skyline League volleyball match Thursday night.With the win, the Wolves improved to 7-5 overall but, more importantly, 4-1 in the Skyline League, sharing a second-place tie with Powers. Days Creek was led by Bailey Stufflebeam's six kills on the attack and seven service aces from Mariah Gallagher.Elkton, conversely, fell to 1-4 in league and 4-7 overall, despite showing gradual improvement."The girls are building confidence and working on consistency," Elkton coach Sierra Miller said. "They're playing aggressive volleyball."Elkton is scheduled to host North Douglas Tuesday, while D.C. travels to Pacific. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Uriah Carleton faces manslaughter, DUII charges in connection to three deaths Roseburg Race Promotions begins construction of dirt track at Douglas County Speedway One dead, one critical in Sunday crash near Drain Richard James Mouser Recent DINT busts lead to arrests, uncover rainbow fentanyl TOP JOBS News Review Carriers HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Wanted HS Level Teacher/Tutor NOW HIRING • LINE COOKS Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Umpqua Valley Christian wins seventh straight, tops Myrtle Point in four Death Notices for September 23, 2022 This Week in Obituaries Seven ways to have the best budget meeting ever Boice appointed to serve on city's Homeless Commission
