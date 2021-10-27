EDDYVILLE — The No. 13 Days Creek volleyball team eliminated No. 35 Eddyville from the Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday, winning 25-12, 25-20, 25-23.
The Wolves (18-9) will travel to No. 4 Joseph (23-3) for a second-round match Saturday.
"I can't complain (about our performance tonight)," Days Creek coach Rachel Matchett said. "It's always good to get a win on the road. We do need to work on our passing."
Riley Crume finished with 24 assists, three kills and three aces for Days Creek. Bailey Stufflebeam had 12 kills, Liz Leodoro contributed six digs, five kills and five aces, and Fionna Ketchem made nine digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.