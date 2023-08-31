Days Creek sweeps Rogue Valley Adventist to split first matches of season DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves overcame a season-opening loss to Bonanza by sweeping Rogue Valey Adventist in a long night of nonleague volleyball Thursday.Days Creek defeated RVA 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 after opening the evening with a four-set loss to Bonanza, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22."It was a lot of volleyball for all three teams tonight," Wolves coach Rachel Matchett said.Days Creek's Natalie Harris, McKenzie Park and Riley Crume for 58 defensive digs in the loss to Bonanza, a match which featured a number of tiring volleys."It was nice to have so many digs but, oh man, they hit it at us a lot," Matchett said.Park finished with 10 kills for the Wolves, Crume had 19 assists and four service aces and Harris also had four aces.Shayleigh Mumford had five kills and Kate Clifton 14 assists for Days Creek in the win over Rogue Valley, while Harris finished with 10 digs and Kaleigh Loiodici served up six aces.Days Creek (1-1) is scheduled to host Oakland in a nonleague match Tuesday before opening Skyline League play at Riddle Thursday. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Terrain remains a barrier for fighting Tyee Ridge Complex Glide community receives update on Chilcoot and Ridge fires Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs County Emergency Manager Wayne Stinson to retire after 50 years of service High-A Northwest League Glance
