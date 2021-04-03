ELKTON — The Days Creek volleyball team defeated both Yoncalla and Powers in straight sets on Saturday.
The Wolves (13-2) beat the Eagles 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 and downed the Cruisers 25-14, 25-9, 25-22.
Ashtyn Slater finished with 17 kills against Yoncalla. Megan Kruzic made 22 assists, Fiona Ketchum contributed 14 digs and Bailey Stufflebeam added eight kills, four aces and two stuff-blocks.
Yoncalla (3-5) didn't provide any individual statistics.
Kruzic had 17 assists, Slater chipped in 10 kills and eight digs, Ketchum had nine digs and four aces and Stufflebeam contributed eight kills versus Powers.
Days Creek honored its two seniors, Slater and Megan Kruzic.
"It has been super fun to watch them run an offense together through the years," D.C. coach Gloria Kruzic said. "They read each other very well."
