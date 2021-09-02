DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek volleyball team picked up a pair of Skyline League wins over Elkton and Glendale in straight sets on Thursday at home.
The Wolves (4-0, 3-0 Skyline) defeated the Elks 25-16, 25-9, 25-23 and downed the Pirates 25-18, 25-11, 25-11.
Bailey Stufflebeam had seven kills and three stuff-blocks for Days Creek against Elkton. Lizzy Leodoro chipped in four aces, Shandiin Newton made 16 assists and Kate Clifton added five digs.
Lyris Berlingeri delivered six kills in the Glendale match. Newton had 17 assists, Fiona Ketchum had six aces and four digs and Leodoro contributed eight aces.
"We were excited to have our fans there and played pretty well," D.C. first-year coach Rachel Matchett said.
Elkton and Glendale didn't report any individual statistics.
The Wolves, who received a forfeit win over Rogue Valley Adventist from their season opener Aug. 26, are scheduled to host Oakland in a nonleague match on Sept. 13.
