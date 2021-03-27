ELKTON — Ashtyn Slater had a monster match with 25 kills and 11 digs, leading the Days Creek volleyball team to a win over Elkton in four sets on Saturday at the Elkton outdoor court.
Scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18.
Bailey Stufflebeam added 11 kills and six aces for the Wolves (8-2). Megan Kruzic contributed 43 assists and Fiona Ketchum made 16 digs.
The Elks (5-5) didn't provide any individual statistics.
