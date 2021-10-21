CAMAS VALLEY — The Days Creek volleyball team advanced to the Skyline League district tournament with a pair of playoff wins over Glendale and Camas Valley on Thursday at Camas Valley High School.
The Wolves (16-8) defeated Glendale 25-20, 25-10, 25-14 and eliminated the Hornets 25-12, 25-13, 25-16.
Riley Crume had 21 assists, eight digs and five aces for D.C. against the Pirates (4-12). Bailey Stufflebeam contributed 10 kills and two blocks, while Liz Leodoro added six digs and five aces.
Fionna Ketchem made 11 digs versus C.V. (11-9). Stufflebeam had eight digs, five kills and five aces, and Leodoro contributed seven kills and seven digs.
"I thought we played well," Wolves coach Rachel Matchett said. "We're excited to extend our season."
Days Creek will meet regular season North Division champion North Douglas at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
