RIDDLE — Days Creek posted a 25-16, 25-13, 26-24 win over Riddle on Thursday in a Skyline League volleyball match.
Bailey Stufflebeam had nine kills and four blocks for the Wolves (11-4, 9-2 Skyline North). Liz Leodoro served 10 aces, Riley Crume contributed 10 assists and seven digs and Lyris Berlingeri made nine digs.
Taya Powell had six digs and two kills for the Irish (4-7, 3-6 South). Sammy Linton contributed five assists and three aces, Kinley Rainwater chipped in three assists and two kills, and Hannah Weakley added two kills, two digs and two aces.
Coaches Rachel Matchett of D.C. and Shantelle Weakley of Riddle both appreciated the loud atmosphere inside the Riddle gym.
Days Creek will host Lost River and St. Paul Saturday in nonleague matches. Riddle faces a busy week of matches, starting with North Douglas and New Hope Christian at home Monday.
