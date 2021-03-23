ST. PAUL — The Days Creek volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday, losing to St. Paul in five sets and defeating Dufur in three.
The Buckaroos won 14-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-12. The Wolves (7-2) beat the Rangers 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
Ashtyn Slater finished with 14 kills and Bailey Stufflebeam added 13 kills against St. Paul. Fiona Ketchum made 19 digs.
Slater and Stufflebeam each collected 11 kills versus Dufur. Megan Kruzic had 23 assists.
