YONCALLA — Days Creek posted a pair of Skyline League volleyball victories on Saturday at Duncan Court.
The Wolves (10-4, 8-2 Skyline North) defeated Yoncalla 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 and beat Camas Valley 25-19, 26-24, 25-18.
Lyris Berlingeri had 11 kills and four digs, Gracie Stone contributed six aces and Bailey Stufflebeam added eight kills, five digs and two aces for Days Creek against Yoncalla (6-9, 5-5 North).
Nichole Noffsinger had 17 kills, five aces and three blocks for the Eagles. Alison Van Loon contributed four kills, 17 assists, eight aces and three blocks.
Berlingeri had seven kills and three digs and Stone chipped in four aces and three digs versus the Hornets (6-6, 5-5 South).
Kaycie Hamilton had four kills and seven digs for C.V. Clara DeRoss contributed six digs, three kills and three aces, Savaun Deng made seven digs and Rowoen Plikat added six kills, four kills and 100% serving.
Yoncalla defeated the Hornets 25-14, 25-19, 25-21. Noffsinger had 12 kills, Van Loon finished with 10 kills, 11 assists and six aces and Emalie Sprinkle added three aces.
DeRoss had five kills, Kassidy Roberson contributed nine digs and Hamilton had 11 digs, five kills, three aces and 100% serving.
