HAYDEN PINARD
Roseburg junior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Setter.
Age: 16
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, hiking.
GPA: 3.5
Favorite Athlete: Izzi Szulczewski, setter for Oregon State University.
Performance: Pinard, a team captain, had 48 assists in two Southwest Conference matches last week, and made 11 digs against Sheldon. Finished with 43 assists and 14 digs in Tuesday's win over North Medford.
Quotable: “I appreciate everyone on the team. We have great chemistry and they're awesome people. I feel like we've played well, but can play even better. One of our main goals is to make the (Class 6A) playoffs. (Beating North Medford) was a huge win. It's great to win at home and we love playing them.
"I've been a setter since the fifth grade, and love having that role on the court and bringing up everyone's energy."
