BAILEY STUFFLEBEAM
Days Creek junior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Middle blocker.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 3.5.
College Hopes: Beauty school, wants to become a hair dresser.
Performance: Helped the Wolves win three of four matches in the Skyline League playoffs and tournament last weekend to qualify for the Class 1A playoffs. Finished with nine kills, eight digs and seven aces against Powers.
Quotable: “(The season) has kind of been rough in some spots, but we've pushed through and I'm proud of everyone. It's gone better than expected ... we've improved a lot, and as the season has gone on we're clicking more. One thing I like (about the team) is we pick each other up when someone's down. It's a really good group of girls."
