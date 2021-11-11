BROOKLYN WILLIAMS
North Douglas junior
Sport: Volleyball.
Positions: Outside hitter, setter.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, hiking, traveling.
GPA: 4.0.
Favorite Athlete: Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty guard.
Performance: The all-tournament selection helped the Warriors win their first state title in volleyball, finishing with 12 kills, seven digs and six assists against Crane in the semifinals and contributing eight kills, 11 digs and three aces versus St. Paul in the championship match.
Quotable: “Winning the state championship is something I'm really proud of. I've been playing with the majority of these girls for 10 years and this was the dream year we were waiting for. The team peaked at the perfect time."
"We had really good communication. I also appreciate the coaching we have and it was nice having a huge support system (with the community)."
