KAYCIE HAMILTON
Camas Valley senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Setter.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, hunting, plans to work at Chalet Restaurant in Camas Valley, homecoming queen.
GPA: 4.0.
College Hopes: Umpqua Community College, then plans to transfer to four-year school.
Performance: One of two team captains, Hamilton led the Hornets to a Skyline League win over Glendale, finishing with 36 digs and nine kills. Had 19 digs and six kills in a victory over New Hope Christian.
Quotable: “I thought we were going to do pretty well this season. We have a lot of seniors (five) and some talented underclassmen. We adapt well ... we've had a lot of challenges, but have been able to make adjustments and are figuring out how to play with each other. We have some really good hitters."
