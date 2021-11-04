MAKAYLA MURPHY
Sutherlin junior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Outside hitter.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Track & field, hanging out with friends and family, going to the coast, traveling.
GPA: 3.6.
College Hopes: Wants to play volleyball at a two or four-year school.
Favorite Athlete: August Raskie, former UO volleyball player.
Performance: Finished with a game-high 16 kills in a win over Cascade Christian in four sets in a Class 3A quarterfinal playoff match.
Quotable: “I'm beyond thrilled (we're in the state tournament). We worked our butts off for this, and it's finally here. I think we had it in us and we're ready to roll. We all have the drive and passion, and can definitely take it (title).
"I love how all of us (on the team) have this connection. We know each other's strengths and a shout-out to coach (Kathy Rice) for getting us here."
