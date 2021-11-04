MAKAYLA MURPHY

Sutherlin junior

Sport: Volleyball.

Position: Outside hitter.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Track & field, hanging out with friends and family, going to the coast, traveling.

GPA: 3.6.

College Hopes: Wants to play volleyball at a two or four-year school.

Favorite Athlete: August Raskie, former UO volleyball player.

Performance: Finished with a game-high 16 kills in a win over Cascade Christian in four sets in a Class 3A quarterfinal playoff match.

Quotable: “I'm beyond thrilled (we're in the state tournament). We worked our butts off for this, and it's finally here. I think we had it in us and we're ready to roll. We all have the drive and passion, and can definitely take it (title).

"I love how all of us (on the team) have this connection. We know each other's strengths and a shout-out to coach (Kathy Rice) for getting us here."

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.