MALLORY TURNER
Sutherlin senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Middle blocker.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Track & field, works at Dutch Bros. Coffee, weightlifting. Was a state track champion in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump last season.
GPA: 3.5.
College Hopes: Unsure, but hopes to compete in a sport.
Performance: Compiled 49 kills, including a season-high 23 against Harrisburg, in wins over North Valley, Harrisburg and Pleasant Hill.
Quotable: "We had a rough start communicating (on the court), but we're finally starting to come together. When we're talking, we can't be beat. We're pretty good hitters. I'm expecting to go to (the Class 3A state tournament). If we play like we can, we have a really good chance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.