NICHOLE NOFFSINGER
Yoncalla junior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Outside hitter.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, hunting, fishing.
GPA: 3.82.
College Hopes: Considering playing basketball at a two-or four-year school.
Favorite Athlete: Sabrina Ionescu, point guard for WNBA's New York Liberty.
Performance: Compiled 51 kills in four Skyline League matches last week. Her efforts included a 17-kill, five-ace, three-block match against Days Creek.
Quotable: “I think we're doing pretty well this season, we're still working out some kinks. Everybody plays a role, but at the end we all come together as a team. We need to be more confident in ourselves during a tough match.
"I'm doing what I can to improve our team. I'm learning as an outside hitter ... last year I played in the middle, but it's working out pretty well."
