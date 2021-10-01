News-Review Sports Editor
SAMANTHA MACDOWELL
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Setter.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, softball, golfing.
GPA: 3.9.
College Hopes: Linn-Benton Community College or Lane Community College, possibly for volleyball.
Performance: MacDowell, a team captain, helped the Warriors to five wins last week, including 25 assists, three kills and two aces against Yoncalla and 27 assists, four kills and four aces versus Umpqua Valley Christian.
Quotable: “I feel like we’re getting better. Our goal is to make it to the (Class 1A) state tournament and compete with the best. I think we can possibly win state ... we have the athletes and teamwork to get there if we work together. Our communication is very strong. We have all different types of players with strengths.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.