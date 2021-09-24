TYLIE BENDELE
UVC senior
Sport: Volleyball.
Position: Outside hitter.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, church, outdoors, camping, hiking.
GPA: 4.0.
Future Plans: Wants to become a personal trainer.
Favorite Athlete: Sabrina Ionescu, former UO All-America point guard and player for the WNBA’s New York Liberty.
Performance: Bendele, a team captain, helped the Monarchs to Skyline League wins over Days Creek and Camas Valley, finishing with 18 kills.
Quotable: “We knew we had a good group coming back. We’ve had a lot of injuries over the last year, so we’ve been looking forward to everyone being healthy. This team has a great work ethic and attitudes, and everyone is self-sacrificing when it comes to the team. We really want to (qualify for the Class 1A state playoffs).”
