WINSTON — Lesley Wilson said during her playing days, volleyball was described as a dance, all six players moving in unison to the pace and direction of the volley.
In the first set of Douglas' Far West League opener against visiting Brookings-Harbor, the Trojans felt like they were dancing with the proverbial two left feet.
It wouldn't take long before Douglas found its rhythm, and in the process, threw the Bruins into their own mosh pit.
The Trojans dropped the first set 25-19, but rallied to win the next three 25-15, 25-10,
25-16 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
"We just didn't have our mojo (in the first set) and everybody wasn't in their regular spots," Wilson said. "Volleyball is a game of mistakes, that's all it is. Who's going to make more first?
"My thing is there's 900 square feet (on the other side of the net). Put it in play and let them make the mistakes."
The Trojans were without sophomore libero Serena Mandera for the first set but when Mandera got back on the floor, Douglas' total game began to click.
Douglas dominated play at the net in the second set. Ata Spicer and Cora Graham each had a pair of early kills in the set as the Trojans jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead. Brookings-Harbor was unable to return the ball on three consecutive serves, pushing the Douglas lead to 12-2.
After the Bruins crawled back within 12-5, Douglas regained the momentum behind a stuff block and a kill from Harlee Agee and a tip kill by Kambree Lee to push the lead back to 16-5. Maddie Walker's tap into an opening in the middle of the Brookings-Harbor provided the set winner and the match was tied at one set apiece.
The third and fourth sets were closed out behind precision serving from the Trojans. Lee had two aces in the third set and Mandera, who toed the service stripe with Douglas holding a 19-10 lead, closed out the set with three consecutive aces.
"I think we all just thought, 'That's not us,' and moved on and played our game," Mandera said of the recovery from the first-set loss. "We just focused on having a better attitude, better energy on the court."
The Bruins stayed within four points through much of the fourth set before a pair of service aces from Lee started a run which pushed Douglas to a 20-14 lead. After Brookings-Harbor pulled with 20-16, a service error by the Bruins' Aleah Muro created a sideout for Douglas, which once again saw Mandera at the stripe.
Mandera served out the final four points — including two more aces — to close out the match.
Walker also had two aces in the decisive fourth set.
"I think part of it is there are a lot of new people on the team," said Mandera, one of four sophomores who are part of the Trojans' floor rotation — a rotation which also includes three freshmen, three seniors and three juniors. "We're getting the hang of it and getting to know each other."
Lee, one of those seniors, finished the match with four service aces, while Mandera had six aces and Walker, a sophomore, led the Trojans with six kills. Defensively, sophomore Graham and freshman Agee each had three blocks.
Douglas will travel to Medford Tuesday to take on St. Mary's (4-1, 1-0 FWL) in a league contest before returning home for a FWL contest against Rogue River Thursday.
