WINSTON — After having two matches canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the Douglas High School volleyball team was finally able to play its first contest of the 2021 fall season on Thursday night.
The Trojans got off to a slow start before winning the third set and dropping the fourth. Creswell left with a 25-9, 25-6, 15-25, 25-12 nonleague victory in the Douglas gym.
"We came out very nervous before we broke free in the third game," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said. "We have a whole new group this year. Only two of them played together last year, so we need more playing time."
The Trojans lost two players to graduation who received all-league honors, Makenna Anderson and Milaneta Polamalu.
Douglas has four seniors on its current roster: Male'ata Polamalu, Kayti Cox, Torrin Richardson and Marisa Schultz.
"It's a positive, energetic group," Wilson said.
Douglas has a new setter in Richardson, a transfer from Tillamook. Wilson had no individual statistics available, but singled out the serving of junior Bridgette Imel and the net play of Male'ata Polamalu.
One encouraging number to Wilson is 36 girls turned out for volleyball, giving the Trojans a junior varsity and JV2 team.
Douglas has two matches scheduled for Saturday in Glide. They meet 2A Glide at 4:30 p.m. and league rival South Umpqua at 6 p.m. in nonleague matches.
