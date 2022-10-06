The South Umpqua Lancers put Douglas on its heels early, but the Trojans rallied to take a key Far West League volleyball match Thursday night in Winston.
After getting drilled 25-8 by South Umpqua in the first set, the Trojans won the next three sets 25-15, 25-15 and 25-23 to move one spot ahead of the Lancers in the FWL standings.
The win bumped Douglas (7-9, 4-3 FWL) into fifth place with just three league matches remaining. South Umpqua dropped to 6-5 overall and 3-3 in league with four Far West contests left.
"We've never beaten South Umpqua in league since I've been here (three years), so it feels amazing," Trojans coach Lesley Wilson said. "We always have a rivalry with South Umpqua and there were a lot of nerves on our side in the first set. We usually don't come back and fight, but the girls wanted to fight tonight.
"We've been working on our communication and finally found it. It was a good match and fun to play, and I'm happy with the outcome. You would've thought we won the World Series (afterwards)."
Wilson added the student support provided a big lift to the team.
Two seniors sparked the victory for Douglas. Samantha Crosier finished with 13 kills and an .867 hitting percentage. Cori Boyd made five blocks.
The Trojans got 20 assists from Kambree Lee and seven digs from freshman Serena Mandera.
Coquille (13-4, 7-0), St. Mary's (13-5, 6-1), Cascade Christian (12-6, 6-1) and Glide (9-5, 6-2) are the top four teams in the FWL race. The loss was a big blow to South Umpqua's postseason chances.
"We jumped right on them," S.U. coach Tonya Smith said. "We came out with a vengeance. The girls were aggressive, they communicated, they played hard. I just don't know what happened."
Smith did note that the Lancers missed on some serves at key times in the match and struggled to withstand mini-scoring runs by the Trojans.
Senior Grace Johnson led the Lancers at the net with eight kills and a block, and Kaydence Norton added seven kills to go along with six digs and three service aces.
South Umpqua setter Saebrah Rogers guided the offensive attack with 24 assists and also recorded six digs on defense, and Raiya Estupinian had a team-high 16 digs. Sophomore Haley Twyman also had a solid all-around match for the Lancers, recording seven digs, two kills and an ace.
The Lancers will try to rebound next week with a home match against Sutherlin Tuesday and a road contest at Cascade Christian Thursday.
Douglas visits Lakeview Tuesday and will host Glide Thursday.
— News-Review sports editor Tom Eggers contributed to this story
