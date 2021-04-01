The Douglas High School volleyball team came through with one of its best performances of the season on senior night against Far West League rival South Umpqua Thursday in Winston.
The Trojans avenged a loss in four sets to the Lancers earlier in the season at St. Mary's High School in Medford, posting a 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 victory.
Douglas honored five seniors before the match — Shalynn Thorp, Makenna Anderson, Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu, Mackenzii Phillips and Paige Miller.
"I'm really happy with the outcome," said Douglas first-year coach Lesley Wilson, who's a 2000 graduate of Camas Valley High School. "The girls were excited to play this match. We had some really good flow, showed a lot of teamwork and camaraderie tonight. To see them play to their potential is a great thing."
Wilson felt Snuka-Polamalu served well, Anderson was solid on setting and Thorp played strong defense.
Both teams have 3-7 season records.
South Umpqua also has a new head coach in Tonya Smith. She was pleased with her team's effort.
"Douglas played really well," Smith said. "They're improved (from the first meeting) and it seemed like they wouldn't let a ball drop. I thought our girls played well. They played hard and there were some good rallies, and I'm proud of them."
Raiya Estupinian had 15 digs and two kills for the Lancers. Brooke Abel, the team's lone senior, contributed five assists, five digs and four aces. Freshman Kaydence Norton chipped in three aces, three digs and two kills, and Amaya Slay added nine digs, three blocks and three aces.
The two teams will square off again at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Far West League tournament at South Umpqua High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.