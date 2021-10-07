WINSTON — The Douglas volleyball team notched its first Far West League win of the fall season on Thursday, rallying from one set down to defeat St. Mary's in five sets.
Scores were 13-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 15-9.
No individual statistics were provided by the Trojans (4-9, 1-6 FWL). Douglas travels to Brookings-Harbor Friday.
