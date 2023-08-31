Douglas sweeps Gervais to open volleyball season DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GERVAIS — The Douglas Trojans tipped off their 2023 volleyball slate with a clean sweep over host Gervais Thursday night.The Trojans beat the Class 2A Cougars 25-12, 25-10, 25-16."It was a perfect entrance into the season," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said. Two sophomores — Maddie Walker and Cora Graham — provided the punch for Douglas, Walker finishing with 12 kills on the attack and Graham adding eight kills and two blocks.Senior Kambree Lee and sophomore Cadence Knebel guided the Trojans' attack by bumping out a combined 21 assists. Wilson also had high praise for sophomore libero Serena Mandera."I told her every free ball was hers, and she was all over the court," Wilson said.Douglas will host its first home match of the season against North Bend Tuesday, then plans to host a tournament Sept. 9. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Terrain remains a barrier for fighting Tyee Ridge Complex Glide community receives update on Chilcoot and Ridge fires Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs County Emergency Manager Wayne Stinson to retire after 50 years of service Glide kicks off football season with 19-12 victory over Grant Union
