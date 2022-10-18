SUTHERLIN — The Douglas High School volleyball team is headed back to the dance.
Douglas swept host Sutherlin in straight sets, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22, Tuesday night at the Dog Pound to advance to the Far West League seeding tournament.
With the win, the Trojans finished at 6-4 in FWL play, tied with Glide but holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wildcats. A Douglas loss would've made the Wildcats an automatic qualifier into the 20-team Class 3A state tournament bracket.
Douglas last made the state volleyball tournament at the 4A level in 2016, where it lost 3-1 to Baker in the first round.
"We had go over it numerous times, and when we lost to Lakeview (Oct. 11), I thought we were out," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said.
Instead, the Trojans went on to win three straight, a streak which began with a 3-1 win over Glide, to put themselves in playoff contention.
"We had to beat Glide, and we did that. We had to win this one (against Sutherlin), and we did that," Wilson said. "It took a little time during the season to figure out we had to play as a team. The girls have figured it out and we're rolling with it."
Setters Cadence Knebel and Kambree Lee combined to bump out 14 assists, and Cori Boyd, Samantha Crosier and Maddie Walker combined for 14 kills. Douglas also got a solid effort from Lilee Winters at the service stripe.
"She has the most consistent serve," Wilson said of Winters. "I can count on one hand the number of times she's missed this year."
The Trojans next travel to league champion Coquille Saturday for a league tournament match to determine seeding into the state tournament. Douglas will face Cascade Christian at 1 p.m., with the winner taking on St. Mary's at 3 p.m. The winner of the second match will take on league champion Coquille at 5 p.m.
Glide (9-8, 6-4 FWL) has an outside shot of claiming the one at-large berth into the 20-team playoff field. The highest-ranked team among non-automatic qualifiers gets the last spot in the bracket, and the Wildcats were 19th in the OSAA rankings as of Tuesday night.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
