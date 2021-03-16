LEBANON — The Oakland volleyball team lost to East Linn Christian in four sets on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-5, 27-29, 25-14, 25-20.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had nine kills and Aubry Brownson contributed 15 assists for the Oakers (0-3), who travel to Oakridge Wednesday.
"We need better communication," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We have to talk more out on the court."
