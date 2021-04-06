LEBANON — The Oakland volleyball team made East Linn Christian work for its win in straight sets on Tuesday night.
Scores were 25-17, 25-23, 29-27.
Tiana Oberman had 20 digs for the Oakers (1-12). Aubry Brownson added five kills and seven assists.
"We played well. There were some great rallies," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
The Oakers will end their 2021 winter/spring season at Riddle on Wednesday.
