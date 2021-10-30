ECHO — The 10th-seeded Umpqua Valley Christian volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with a loss to No. 7 Echo in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-17.
The Cougars (22-4) will visit No. 2 St. Paul (28-4) Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
The Monarchs finished with a 16-5 record. They'll lose five seniors to graduation: Alannah Thennes, Hope Bancroft, Tylie Bendele, Tiffany Smith and Jaley Reich.
