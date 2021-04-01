OAKLAND — The Elkton volleyball team defeated Oakland in four sets on Wednesday night at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 25-13.
The Elks (7-5) didn't provide any individual statistics. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had 11 kills, four aces and two blocks, Aubry Brownson contributed 14 assists and four kills, and Tiana Oberman chipped in 10 digs and four aces for the Oakers (1-10).
"I thought the girls played really well," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "But they're a little tired, they've had a tough schedule."
The Oakers are scheduled to host Lowell Thursday. Elkton will host Yoncalla Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.